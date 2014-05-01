Fulham manager Felix Magath reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane in London April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Felix Magath is not fearing for his job even if Fulham's turbulent season ends in relegation from the Premier League, the 60-year-old who has never experienced such a fate as a manger said on Thursday.

Fulham are 19th in the 20-team league and probably need to win their last two matches against Stoke City and London rivals Crystal Palace to have a chance of ensuring their 13-season membership of the top flight does not come to an end.

At the very least they need one win from either of those two matches to give themselves any hope of staying up after dropping two vital points last week in a 2-2 draw with FA Cup finalists Hull City at Craven Cottage.

Fulham seemed set for a vital win when leading 2-0 with 15 minutes to go before Hull struck twice to make Fulham's survival task significantly tougher and leave Magath facing relegation for the first time as a coach.

"I have never been relegated. I am a little afraid of that situation and don't need to know how it feels," the former Bayern Munich, Wolfsburg and Schalke manager, told reporters.

"I'm always nervous - without being nervous you can't be 100 percent, but I have no doubt about my future - I will remain here. I'm here to build a new team."

This was not the season U.S. businessman Shahid Khan envisaged having when he bought the club from previous owner Mohamed Al-Fayed before the start of the season.

At the time it seemed his biggest problem was what to do with the statue of Al-Fayed's friend, the late singer Michael Jackson, that Al-Fayed erected at the ground.

In the event the statue of Jackson was not the only thing Khan has got rid off since arriving at Craven Cottage.

THIRD MANAGER

Magath became Fulham's third manager this season when he took over from the sacked Rene Meulensteen on Feb. 14.

Meulensteen had only been in the job since the start of December when he replaced Dutchman Martin Jol.

Fulham have been in the bottom three since November apart from a brief spell under Meulensteen, but have never risen higher than 18th since Magath took over although their performances have improved recently.

"I still believe two wins will be enough," Magath, whose side are one point behind fourth-from-bottom Sunderland, said.

"We need three points to have the chance of staying up, of not being relegated. I know Stoke are a good team at home, but we are confident.

"The players want to show everybody that we are still alive and that we can stay in the league."

No team has yet been condemned to relegation but in all likelihood three from Sunderland, Norwich City, Fulham and Cardiff City will be relegated even though theoretically other clubs such as Aston Villa are still in danger.

Sunderland, who are 17th have three matches to play and are on 32 points, the same number as 18th placed Norwich who have two matches to play against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Fulham have 31 with two matches to play while bottom-placed Cardiff look set for an immediate return to the Championship having taken only 30 points from their 36 games.

