LONDON Fulham have appointed Kit Symons as their manager to replace the sacked Felix Magath, the Championship side said on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old Symons was given the job permanently after taking charge on an interim basis following Magath's departure last month.

The London club were bottom of the standings with one point from their opening seven games when Symons took over in September. He has since guided the side to five wins out of nine games.

"We've been a different football club, on and off the pitch, since Kit stepped in as our caretaker manager. His passion for Fulham is evident and contagious," chairman Shahid Khan told Fulham's website (www.fulhamfc.com).

"I believe the promise ahead of him is extremely bright. Above all, Kit understands and is committed to our goals, and he knows there is much work ahead."

