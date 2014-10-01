Fulham manager Felix Magath speaks to John Heitinga as they walk off at half time during their English Premier League soccer match against Stoke City at the Britannia stadium in Stoke, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Fulham manager Felix Magath reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Stoke City at the Britannia stadium in Stoke, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Fulham, relegated from the Premier League last season and now struggling at the wrong end of the Championship, have taken the unusual step of appointing a five-man committee including two ex-players to choose their new manager.

American owner Shahid Khan has asked former players Danny Murphy and Brian McBride, ex-Sunderland player and chairman Niall Quinn, academy director Huw Jenkins and a Fulham fan and Nike director David Daly to suggest the new man even though caretaker Kit Symons is in pole position for the job.

Fulham had three managers last season, Martin Jol, Rene Meulensteen and Felix Magath who was sacked earlier this month with Fulham bottom of the second tier table.

The west London club spent 13 years in the Premier League before dropping out in May and Khan is desperate the club go back up immediately.

Quinn told Sky Sports: "They recognised that I helped to do something right up at Sunderland some years ago and they are looking for some outside help to get the right man for the job.

"It's a very important time for the club."

Fulham won their first league game of the season 2-1 at Birmingham City on Saturday but are still 23rd in the 24-team table.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)