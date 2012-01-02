Fulham's Bobby Zamora celebrates after scoring against Arsenal during their English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage in London January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Fulham scored twice in the dying minutes to beat Arsenal 2-1 and deny them a return to the top four in the Premier League in a dramatic match at Craven Cottage on Monday.

Arsenal led from the 21st minute with a Laurent Koscielny header but, after they had Johan Djourou sent off 12 minutes from time for hauling back Bobby Zamora, Fulham struck twice to win for the first time in four matches.

Steve Sidwell, who started his career at Arsenal but never played for them, equalized for Fulham with a header after 85 minutes before Zamora smashed in a left foot volley in the third minute of added time to give Martin Jol's team all three points.

Arsenal started the day in fourth place but were knocked back to fifth by Chelsea who won 2-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier on Monday.

Chelsea have 37 points, one clear of Arsenal on 36. The top three -- Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur -- were not in action and play later this week.

In the other early matches, Swansea City won 2-0 at Aston Villa, Stoke City won 2-1 at Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City won 2-1 at Queens Park Rangers.

