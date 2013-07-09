Liverpool's Steven Gerrard (L) challenges Fulham's Giorgos Karagounis during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Midfielder Giorgos Karagounis, Greece's most capped player, has signed a new one-year contract with Fulham, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Signed last year on a short-term deal, the 36-year-old played 28 times for the west Londoners last season and scored two goals.

Karagounis has 125 caps for Greece and captained the side to victory in the 2004 European championship after scoring the opening goal of the tournament against hosts Portugal.

Initially released by Fulham last month, he had been linked to a return to Panathinaikos or a move to Australia's Melbourne Victory.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)