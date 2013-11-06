Fulham's Sascha Riether has been banned for three matches after accepting a charge of violent conduct for a challenge on Manchester United's Adnan Januzaj, the FA said on its website www.thefa.com) on Wednesday.

The German defender became the first player charged retrospectively by the FA under a pilot project for 'not seen' incidents for an apparent stamp on Belgian Januzaj on Saturday.

The challenge, near the end of United's 3-1 Premier League win at Craven Cottage, was not seen by referee Lee Probert.

Under the new rules the incident was looked at by a three-man panel of former elite referees.

Fulham's next three league matches are against Liverpool, Swansea City and West Ham United.

(Writing by Josh Reich; Editing by Ken Ferris)