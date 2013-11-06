Ace high Kyrgios stuns Djokovic in Acapulco
Nick Kyrgios served like a demon to bounce Serbia's world number two and top seed Novak Djokovic out of the quarter-finals of the Acapulco International with a 7-6(9) 7-5 victory on Thursday.
Fulham's Sascha Riether has been banned for three matches after accepting a charge of violent conduct for a challenge on Manchester United's Adnan Januzaj, the FA said on its website www.thefa.com) on Wednesday.
The German defender became the first player charged retrospectively by the FA under a pilot project for 'not seen' incidents for an apparent stamp on Belgian Januzaj on Saturday.
The challenge, near the end of United's 3-1 Premier League win at Craven Cottage, was not seen by referee Lee Probert.
Under the new rules the incident was looked at by a three-man panel of former elite referees.
Fulham's next three league matches are against Liverpool, Swansea City and West Ham United.
(Writing by Josh Reich; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Nick Kyrgios served like a demon to bounce Serbia's world number two and top seed Novak Djokovic out of the quarter-finals of the Acapulco International with a 7-6(9) 7-5 victory on Thursday.
BARCELONA The crushing weight of expectation that comes with managing Barcelona eventually proved too much for Luis Enrique, who said on Friday he felt a sense of relief after announcing his plans to walk away at the end of the season.
LONDON This year's FA Cup quarter-finalists will be allowed to field a fourth substitute if ties go to extra time as part of a two-year trial approved by the International Football Association Board.