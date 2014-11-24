Paul Gascoigne (C) gestures as he is flanked by Lazio's president Claudio Lotito (L) prior to the start of their Europa League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Lazio at the Olympic stadium in Rome November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

LONDON Former England midfielder Paul Gascoigne has thanked his ex-Tottenham Hotspur captain Gary Mabbutt and the club and for helping to fund his treatment for alcohol-related problems.

Gascoigne, 47, was quoted in The Sun newspaper on Monday as saying Tottenham's local Premier League rivals Arsenal had in the past paid 50,000 pounds towards his medical care.

But he told Reuters on Monday that Spurs, who he played for from 1988 to 1992, winning the FA Cup in 1991 when he was famously injured in the final, had also always been supportive and helped cover his medical bills for years.

"I want to correct comments quoted in The Sun this morning – I have ended up thanking the wrong people and causing upset – never my intention," he said.

"The ones who have funded my treatment over many years and have always been there for me are Tottenham Hotspur and their Tribute Trust."

Gascoigne, who won 57 caps and helped England reach the World Cup semi-finals in 1990, was also quoted in The Sun saying he was snubbed by Spurs when he wanted tickets to watch their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid in 2011.

However, he told Reuters that through his friend Mabbutt Spurs always provided him with match tickets at White Hart Lane.

"It has also always been the case that whenever I have needed tickets I have spoken to my skipper Gary Mabbutt and Tottenham have always sorted it out for me, so I want to correct that too," he told Reuters.

"I want to make sure that Spurs and their fans know that I recognise that they have always been there for me."

A Tottenham spokesman, while saying the club consider Gascoigne's views to be a private matter, added: "The one person who should be recognised for his tireless support and work on behalf of Paul is our club ambassador Gary Mabbutt.

"Gary is Paul’s first port of call when he is in need of urgent assistance, with Gary often travelling hundreds of miles to help his ex team mate and arrange treatment funded by Spurs, the PFA (Professional Footballers' Association) and the FA."

(Reporting by Ken Ferris; Editing by Justin Palmer)