England's Steven Gerrard heads a ball during a training session at the Friends Arena in Stockholm November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

STOCKHOLM Steven Gerrard became the sixth English player to play 100 times for his country when he captained his side against Sweden in their friendly international to open the Friends Arena on Wednesday.

Gerrard, 32, made his debut against Ukraine in 2000 and joins Peter Shilton, who played 125 times for England, David Beckham (115), Bobby Moore (108), Bobby Charlton (106) and Billy Wright (105) in the century club.

Wednesday's game is England's last of this year and Chelsea defender Ashley Cole, who has 99 caps, missed the match because of injury but is expected to make his 100th appearance next year.

