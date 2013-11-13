England's Steven Gerrard celebrates scoring a goal in their 2010 World Cup Group C match against the US at Royal Bafokeng stadium in Rustenburg June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

England captain Steven Gerrard and defender Kyle Walker will miss Friday's friendly against Chile at Wembley, the FA said on Wednesday.

Liverpool midfielder Gerrard, who has 107 caps, aggravated a hip injury during his club's Premier League win over Fulham at the weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur's Walker also missed from England's training session on Wednesday.

Gerrard, Walker and striker Daniel Sturridge did a recovery session in the gym, an FA spokesman said.

Manchester United players Michael Carrick and Danny Welbeck pulled out of the squad injured on Tuesday.

England host Germany next Tuesday.

