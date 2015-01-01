Liverpool's Steven Gerrard controls the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Former England skipper Steven Gerrard is set to announce that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, according to media reports.

The BBC and Sky Sports were among several media outlets that suggested the 34-year-old midfielder would be moving to a U.S. Major League Soccer club.

Manager Brendan Rodgers said last month that Gerrard, who is out of contract at the end of the season, had been offered a new deal by Liverpool.

"He has been here for 16 years and he is a man who deserves the utmost respect and should be given the time to consider it," added Rodgers.

"One thing is clear, I love working with Steven Gerrard. He is arguably the best player that's ever played in the Premier League and I have enjoyed every single minute of working with him."

Gerrard, who stood down as England skipper after the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, has played nearly 700 games for Liverpool and captained the Anfield club to a memorable Champions League final victory over AC Milan in 2005.

The midfielder featured in Liverpool's 2-2 home draw with Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday.

