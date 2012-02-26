Manchester United's Ryan Giggs walks to the corner flag during their English Premier League soccer match against Fulham at Craven Cottage in London December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Midfielder Ryan Giggs made his 900th appearance for Manchester United after starting the Premier League clash at Norwich City on Sunday.

Giggs, 38, made his debut for United in 1991 and has played more times for the club than anyone else.

Earlier this month the Welshman, who has won 12 Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups and two Champions League winners medals, signed a one-year extension to his contract.

Champions United started the clash with Norwich five points behind leaders Manchester City, who have played one game more.

