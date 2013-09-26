Patel, Neesham recalled to New Zealand test side
WELLINGTON Off-spinner Jeetan Patel's ability to turn the ball away from lefthanded batsmen has earned him a recall to New Zealand's squad for the first test against South Africa next week.
LONDON Chelsea's Dutch international midfielder Marco van Ginkel could be out of action for six months after knee surgery on Thursday, the Premier League club said.
The 20-year-old Dutchman injured his anterior cruciate ligament during the first half of a Capital One (League) Cup match at Swindon on Tuesday. Chelsea said in a statement that the surgery had been successful.
Van Ginkel, who joined the west Londoners in July from Vitesse Arnhem on a five-year contract, has made only two starts
under manager Jose Mourinho.
He made his senior international debut last November and the layoff will be a blow to his hopes of selection for next year's World Cup in Brazil. Louis van Gaal's Dutch side have already qualified for the finals.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin Editing by John Mehaffey)
WELLINGTON Off-spinner Jeetan Patel's ability to turn the ball away from lefthanded batsmen has earned him a recall to New Zealand's squad for the first test against South Africa next week.
Lee Westwood spoke about his "ballistic" ball after bogeying the final two holes to fall into a share of the lead with Phil Mickelson and four others after the first round at the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City on Thursday.
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.