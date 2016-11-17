LONDON England interim manager Gareth Southgate wants the job on a permanent basis, Football Association chief executive Martin Glenn said on Thursday.

Southgate was in charge of the Under-21 side before taking the senior role for four matches following the sacking of Sam Allardyce.

Under Southgate England beat Malta and Scotland in World Cup qualifiers and drew with Slovenia before a 2-2 friendly draw with Spain on Tuesday.

"He's (Southgate) made it clear over the last week that he's convinced he wants the job. Clearly, his candidacy has become much stronger," Glenn told Sky Sports.

"We just need to weigh up the facts and take time to make the right decision. His candidacy is not just based on one or two matches, but because of what we've seen over the last couple of years."

When asked about interviewing other candidates, he said: "Potentially. Why would I say anything definite? It's an interview process and we have to be discreet."

England captain Wayne Rooney apologised on Wednesday after he was pictured drinking at a wedding over the weekend following Friday's victory over Scotland at Wembley.

"Don't make a drama out of it. We are having a proper investigation into what went on. It's disappointing. It's appropriate that he apologised," Glenn said.

"It doesn't set a great tone for the England captain. But I don't want to over-dramatise it either. Were there FA staff involved? We're establishing the facts.

"Why on earth would you be doing that given there is a team agreement around alcohol consumption during camp? There would be questions asked for sure."

Glenn said he had no intention of speaking to Rooney's Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, who was reportedly unhappy about with the situation.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)