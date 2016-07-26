Exclusive - Green Paris bid pledges to slash carbon emissions
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
A winter break in the Premier League season is not feasible until the current three-year television rights deal is completed in 2019, the Football Association's (FA) chief executive Martin Glenn has said.
Newly appointed England manager Sam Allardyce, in his first press conference, backed the need for a winter break similar to the top divisions in France, Italy, Spain and Germany, to help players recuperate.
"It would help the Premier League and us at international level if we could achieve that," Allardyce said.
"January and February is always the most difficult time to get players through."
However, Glenn said that though the FA favoured a mid-season break, it would not be possible until the over 5 billion pounds worth TV rights deal, which starts this season, was in effect.
"If we are going to get a winter break, which the FA very much wants, it would be after the current Premier League TV-rights deal is done," Glenn told British media.
"There is a consensus that it would be a good thing to do. I'll say no more than that.
"We can do our bit about fixture congestion and that's why from the quarter-finals (of the FA Cup this season) we're not going to replays."
Glenn also hinted that the timing of the break may be pushed back to January.
"What scared people about winter breaks in the past is the thought of it being between Boxing Day and new year but it doesn't have to be then.
"It can be after the FA Cup third round in mid-January."
(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
Sunderland manager David Moyes hopes that signing players he has previously worked with will help them settle quicker and boost the club's fight for Premier League survival but has denied his policy is to only target familiar faces.
LONDON Sutton United will host 12-times winners Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup while fellow non-league side Lincoln City were handed a trip to Burnley as the Premier League clubs were kept apart in Monday's draw.