PARIS Former France international Bafetimbi Gomis said he will stay at Swansea City next season after hinting earlier he could leave the Premier League club.

The 29-year-old striker, who won 12 caps with Les Bleus from 2008-13, said in January that it was "possible" he could leave the club.

"I see myself here next season," Gomis, now the main striker at Swansea since Wilfried Bony left for Manchester City during the January transfer window, told French sports daily L'Equipe's website on Wednesday.

"I play more than in the beginning of the season. I'm now very well in Swansea."

Gomis, who joined from Olympique Lyonnais during the close season, has scored eight goals for Swansea.

