File photo of Barcelona's coach Pep Guardiola being tossed in the air by his players after his last match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea/Files

MADRID Pep Guardiola finds English football "fascinating" and his ambition is to manage a Premier League club in future, the sought-after former Barcelona coach said.

Guardiola, 41, took a year off after leading Barca to 14 trophies in four campaigns, including two Champions League crowns and three straight La Liga titles, and confirmed this month he will return to coaching next term.

He has been linked by the media with English clubs Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City, Bundesliga side Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain in France.

"I've always found English football very fascinating, just for the environment, the crowd and the supporters," Guardiola, speaking from New York where he has been living with his family, said in a message on the English Football Association's website (www.thefa.com).

"As a player, I couldn't realise my dream to play there but I hope in the future, I have a challenge to be a coach or a manager there and feel the experience of all the coaches and players that have been there," he said.

"It is unique, to play in that league. I want to feel the supporters, the environment, the media and the style of the players and everything.

"I am still young, just 41, so I hope in the future I could be able to train there and enjoy that."

Guardiola was speaking to the FA as part of the organisation's 150th anniversary celebrations.

"I would like to say congratulations and happy birthday for the 150 years to English soccer and all of the people around English football," he said.

"Enjoy it, because you deserve that and you have been very important in the development of our beautiful, beautiful game."

