Germany international Ilkay Gundogan signed a two-year contract extension at Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, ending speculation about his immediate future.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who has 11 caps, had been on the radar of several top European clubs. He has made 80 appearances for Dortmund since joining from FC Nurnberg in 2011 and his new deal ties him to the club until June 2017.

"I am glad that we finally have clarity and I can continue playing for Borussia Dortmund," Gundogan said in a statement on the club's official website (www.bvb.de). "I can direct my focus from now on entirely on the preparations (for the new season)"

Gundogan was part of the Dortmund side that won the Bundesliga title in 2012 and finished runners up to Bayern Munich in the 2013 Champions League.

"We are pleased that Ilkay will continue to play for Borussia Dortmund," the club's sporting director Michael Zorc added. "I am convinced that he will play his part in BVB reaching its sporting goals."

(Reporting by Tom Hayward; Editing by Ken Ferris)