LONDON Newcastle United midfielder Jonas Gutierrez will return to action in an under-21 game on Monday after recovering from testicular cancer, the Premier League club said.

Gutierrez had an operation in his native Argentina in September to remove his left testicle after the discovery of a tumour and received chemotherapy treatment.

The 31-year-old will feature as an over-age player for Newcastle in an under-21 Cup fixture against West Ham United, the north-east club said on their website (www.nufc.co.uk).

Gutierrez, who has scored 10 goals in 177 league appearances for Newcastle since joining the club in 2008, last made a first-team appearance on loan at Norwich City in April.

