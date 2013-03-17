Newcastle United players look at their injured teammate Massadio Haidara during their English Premier League soccer match against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium in Wigan, northern England, March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew was waiting on Sunday to discover the extent of the injury suffered by his defender Massadio Haidara after a tackle by Wigan Athletic's Callum McManaman that prompted widespread outrage.

McManaman's knee-high challenge led to substitute Haidara leaving the pitch on a stretcher and triggered a halftime fracas between coaches from the two Premier League clubs.

Pardew, who said referee Mark Halsey had apologised to him for missing the incident, was not optimistic about Haidara's condition.

"Well it's not going to be good because the tackle was so bad," the Newcastle manager, whose side lost 2-1 after a late winner for the hosts, told Sky Sports. "And that's the truth of it. It was an awful tackle."

Former Manchester United player Dwight Yorke was among the pundits who were highly critical of the tackle, saying during television commentary that it was "career-threatening".

Newcastle said on their website (www.nufc.co.uk) that 20-year-old Haidara was still being examined.

"Massadio Haidara suffered a knee and thigh injury ... (he) immediately left the DW Stadium, heading to Newcastle where he will be assessed further," the club said.

Wigan manager Roberto Martinez said 21-year-old forward McManaman was not a malicious player.

"Remember it's Callum's full debut in the Premier League," he told Sky Sports.

"I haven't seen the replay, I believe that he touches the ball and then it's a bad challenge, but it's nothing malicious, he's not that sort of boy.

"It's the normal enthusiasm that you get in your debut."

