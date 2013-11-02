Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
LONDON England goalkeeper Joe Hart paid the price for a series of recent errors when manager Manuel Pellegrini left him out of the Manchester City team for their Premier League match against Norwich City on Saturday.
Romanian understudy Costel Pantilimon, who played in the 2-0 League Cup win over Newcastle United on Wednesday, kept his place in the starting lineup for his first Premier League appearance.
Hart's run of errors continued last Sunday when he was involved in a mix-up with defender Matija Nastasic that allowed Fernando Torres to score a late goal and give Chelsea a 2-1 win over City at Stamford Bridge.
Pantilimon's only appearances for City last season and this have been in cup matches.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Stephen Wood)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.