England goalkeeper Joe Hart says it is possible he was too "pumped up" at Euro 2016 and is trying to learn how best to channel his passion for playing for his country to the benefit of the team.

Hart made costly errors in a group stage match against Wales and also failed to stop Kolbeinn Sigthorsson's winner in the humiliating last-16 exit from the European Championship at the hands of minnows Iceland in June.

When asked if he had been too "pumped up" at the tournament in France, Hart said he had been taking advice about his approach to international football from England caretaker boss Gareth Southgate among others.

"I'm always trying to learn and adapt," the 29-year-old said.

"Obviously the Euros wasn't my finest hour... and maybe change a few things, speaking to the people who count and seeking advice.

"Even with Gareth, we spoke about it. You find a way. I've got a lot of energy, a lot of passion. Questionably, it could have been too much.

"But there are ways of channelling that. I'm constantly changing and evolving, trying to be the best I can be."

Hart has had a chastening year after also losing his place at Manchester City under new manager Pep Guardiola, who shipped him out on loan to Italian side Torino during the close season.

"Learning from things that didn't go too well is definitely a way of doing that," he added.

"There's nothing wrong with (being) positive. But there's different way of channelling it. I've looked into that, and hopefully it will help."

England host Spain in a friendly match at Wembley on Tuesday night.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney)