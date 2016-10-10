Goalkeeper Joe Hart does not regret his move to Italian side Torino on a season-long loan and believes it was the best available option after falling out of favour with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

The 29-year-old moved to Torino in August after Guardiola, apparently concerned by Hart's ball distribution, decided to bring in Claudio Bravo from Spanish side Barcelona.

"Football is a game of opinions and some people have a great opinion of me and some people probably think I'm absolutely useless," Hart told British media.

"Unfortunately for me, one of the guys' opinions in charge of my club wasn't as strong as it needed to be. It was what it was. I had a situation at City where my playing time was going to be limited, so I had to look elsewhere.

"I felt like Torino was the best option. I'm not going to lie. I wasn't sat there with 25 options. Torino was a really good option for me and it definitely excited me to go to play in Serie A... I have no regrets."

