LONDON Former Dutch international Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has been named as new manager of Queens Park Rangers, the Championship (second tier) club announced on Friday.

Hasselbaink, 43, has left Burton Albion, a third tier side, after leading them to promotion last season and to the top of the table this term.

"It was not an easy decision to leave Burton, but when you get the opportunity to come somewhere like QPR, with the club where it is and the squad we have at our disposal, it was something I couldn’t turn down," he told the club website (www.qpr.co.uk).

QPR, relegated from the Premier League twice in the past three years, sacked Chris Ramsey last month and are 11th in the Championship.

They play at home to Burnley on Saturday week.

