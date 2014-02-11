Chelsea's Eden Hazard (C) celebrates scoring his third goal against Newcastle United during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

PARIS Chelsea will be Premier League champions if they can keep producing performances like last week's 1-0 victory at Manchester City, according to in-form Belgium winger Eden Hazard.

The Londoners go into Tuesday's game at lowly West Bromwich Albion holding a one-point lead at the top of the table and it was last Monday's win, the first time City had lost at home this season, that laid down a marker for Jose Mourinho's men.

"I don't think we'll win the Champions League this season because some teams are better than we are," the 23-year-old Hazard told the French daily L'Equipe in an interview published on Tuesday.

"As for the Premier League, we'll see. If we play all our games like we did at City we'll be champions."

Hazard, who scored a hat-trick in Saturday's 3-0 home victory over Newcastle United, has been labelled by Mourinho as the "best young player in the world" and he returned the compliment to the Portuguese coach.

"His record speaks for itself. No team had managed to win at City. So it's clear," said the Belgian.

"Those who still had doubts over his potential can stop. He has already shown he's the best manager in the world."

Chelsea travel to City again on Saturday for an FA Cup fifth round tie and also meet former striker Didier Drogba's Turkish side Galatasaray in the last 16 of the Champions League later this month.

