LONDON Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is expected to miss the champions' final Premier League game of the season against Sunderland after undergoing emergency dental surgery, the Football Writers' Association (FWA) said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old had three wisdom teeth removed on Wednesday and will be unable to collect the FWA's Footballer of the Year trophy at their awards ceremony on Thursday.

Hazard has played in all 37 of Chelsea's league fixtures but is unlikely to feature against Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, where the west Londoners will be presented with the Premier League trophy for the first time since 2010.

"Eden Hazard has had emergency dental surgery and will be unable to collect his award in person tonight (Thursday)," the FWA said in a statement.

"Hazard will almost certainly miss Chelsea's final game against Sunderland -- the first Premier League game he will have missed this season."

Former Chelsea striker Gianfranco Zola will pay tribute to Hazard, who also won the Professional Footballers Association player of the year award last month, at Thursday's awards ceremony.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck will deliver a message from the Belgian international.

(Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Toby Davis)