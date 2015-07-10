LONDON Liverpool have appointed Jordan Henderson as their new captain after long-standing skipper Steven Gerrard left to join LA Galaxy, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who was vice-captain last season, takes the armband after Gerrard ended his 12-year stint as Liverpool captain following his move to Major League Soccer.

"I'm absolutely delighted and proud. It is a great honour and a huge privilege to be named as the captain of this football club," Henderson told the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

"When Steven (Gerrard) wasn't in the team last season, I tried to do the best I could when I stepped in and took the armband. Now I'll be looking to carry that on and continue to grow as a captain."

England international Henderson arrived at Anfield from Sunderland in June 2011 and has made 186 appearances, establishing himself as an important player in Brendan Rodgers's side.

"Jordan is someone who leads through example -- through his actions, attitude and application. He shows total commitment to the game and is a role model professional," Rodgers said.

"He has been blessed to learn first-hand from one of the greatest the club has ever had, in Steven Gerrard."

Liverpool, who finished sixth in the Premier League last season, will be captained by Henderson during the club's pre-season tour of Asia and Australia.

