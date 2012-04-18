Manchester United's Antonio Valencia (L) scores past Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey (R) during their English Premier League soccer match at Molineux in Wolverhampton in central England March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has been ruled out for some six months with a knee injury, damaging the Premier League bottom side's already slim hopes of avoiding relegation.

"Closer examination of the problem has confirmed damage to his cruciate ligament - a setback that is set to keep him out until the autumn," a club statement said on Wednesday.

Wolves are eight points adrift of safety with four games left this term after a dreadful run.

Wales international Hennessey, ever present for Wolves this season, has also lost any chance of being selected in the British team for the London Olympic soccer tournament in July and August.

