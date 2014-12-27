Liverpool great Moran dies, aged 83
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's double-winning defender Ron Henry has died at the age of 80.
"We extend our condolences to his family at this sad time," the Premier League club said on their website on Saturday.
Henry, who won one cap for England, was a member of the Spurs side that won the league and FA Cup double in 1961.
The left back also played in the team that beat Burnley in the 1962 FA Cup final and featured when Spurs overcame Atletico Madrid in the 1963 European Cup Winners' Cup final.
British freestyle wrestler Chinu Sandhu, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, has been handed a four-year ban for a doping violation.
MELBOURNE Beefier cars and bulked-up drivers will hit Albert Park circuit on Sunday for Formula One's season-opening Australian Grand Prix where many fans will be hoping at least one team can strike an early blow against dominant Mercedes.