Napoli seal 2-0 win over Genoa to climb to second
ROME Napoli secured a 2-0 win over Genoa thanks to second-half goals from Piotr Zielinski and Emanuele Giaccherini at the Stadio San Paolo to move up to second place in Serie A on Friday.
LONDON Manchester United's Mexican striker Javier Hernandez could be out for four weeks with torn ligaments, manager Alex Ferguson said after the Premier League champions' 1-0 win at Aston Villa on Saturday.
"I think it's torn ligaments in the ankle, it's looking like
he'll be out for three to four weeks," the Scot told ESPN television.
The 23-year-old Hernandez, nicknamed 'Chicharito' and scorer of six league goals this season, was carried off on a stretcher after 12 minutes at Villa Park after turning his left ankle.
The injury was a blow for Ferguson ahead of Wednesday's key Champions League Group C game in Basel, when United, second in the Premier League, need to take a point against the Swiss side to reach the last 16.
"We're having a bad time with injuries at the moment," said Ferguson. "It's just as well we've a strong squad."
United travelled to Villa without striker Dimitar Berbatov, who has an ankle injury, while Brazilian twins Rafael and Fabio are also out.
Midfielder Tom Cleverley and striker Michael Owen are also sidelined, while Anderson has been ruled out until February with a knee injury.
LONDON Ever since "little" Bournemouth, with their stadium capacity of under 11,500, reached the top tier of English football for the first time two years ago, they have had to cope with the psychological challenge of facing the biggest clubs in the land.
Pakistan batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have been provisionally suspended and sent home from a Twenty20 competition being played in Dubai as part of an anti-corruption investigation, the country's cricket board has said.