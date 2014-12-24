LONDON Former England forward Emile Heskey has agreed a short-term deal with Bolton Wanderers, the Championship club said on Wednesday.

Heskey, 36, had been training with the second tier club and impressed manager Neil Lennon, who signed former Bolton forward Eidur Gudjohnsen on a free earlier this month.

Heskey, who played for Leicester City, Liverpool, Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic and Aston Villa and represented England 62 times, has been without a club since ending a stint with Australian side Newcastle Jets.

He could make his debut against Blackburn Rovers on Friday.

