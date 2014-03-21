Supporters hold up coloured cards in memory of the victims of the Hillsborough disaster before the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Matches across England will start seven minutes late over the weekend of April 11-14 to mark the 25th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster in which 96 Liverpool fans lost their lives, the FA said on Friday.

The delay signifies the fact that the 1989 FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest was abandoned after six minutes, at 3.06pm, following a deadly crush in the Leppings Lane End of Sheffield Wednesday's ground.

Kickoffs will be delayed in both FA Cup semi-finals that weekend, as well as in the Premier League, the Football League and the fifth-tier Conference division.

Wigan Athletic's Wembley semi-final against Arsenal will kick off at 5.07pm and the following day Hull City v Sheffield United will begin at 4.07pm.

A minute's silence will also be observed around the grounds prior to kickoff.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)