NAIROBI Kenyan betting firm SportPesa has secured a three-year, multi-million pound shirt sponsorship deal with promoted Hull City, officials at the Premier League club said on Monday.

“We are delighted to form a three-year partnership with SportPesa. SportPesa are so much more than a betting brand, this is a company with a huge footprint across grassroots sport in Kenya, as well as the rest of Africa," Hull City commercial manager Simon King said.

“The deal is by far the largest in our history and a sign of our ambition to grow our club and become a household name in our sport globally," he added without disclosing details of the deal.

SportPesa, who also sponsor the Kenyan Premier League and its two most popular clubs, will also be the official betting partner for Hull City.

SportPesa chief executive Ronald Karauri said the partnership will help to develop community based initiatives.

“This is a big milestone for SportPesa as it marks the scaling of a Kenyan brand into the global market. The SportPesa platform will now be available in the United Kingdom and later in the year present in several African countries. One year from now we will have presence in at least four continents,” he said.

“Even as a global brand, staying consistent with our core values that centre around grassroots sport and community development will replicate the success SportPesa has enjoyed in Kenya.”

Senegal international midfielder Mo Diame, who helped Hull to win promotion to the Premier League by scoring in the Championship play-off final against Sheffield Wednesday, is hopeful that deal will lead to increased coverage of the club in Africa.

“For me personally, it is nice to have more exposure in Africa and nice that the club has begun a partnership with an African business," he told the club's official website.

“Football is really popular in Africa and it would be nice to think the partnership would create a few Tigers fans in places like Kenya."

