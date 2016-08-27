Marcus Rashford scored a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United broke Hull City's resistance at the death to win 1-0 at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday and keep Jose Mourinho's winning record alive at his new club.

In wet conditions, United were laboured and their build-up play was slow as they struggled to break down their hosts, but Rashford provided a late spark after replacing Juan Mata, and converted Wayne Rooney's cross in the 92nd minute to crown a lively cameo.

Both sides sought to find their range during the first half as Robert Snodgrass sent a testing free kick just wide of David De Gea's goal in the 24th minute, while Eldin Jakupovic was forced into a low save from a Juan Mata set piece -- the first of a series of crucial stops.

World-record signing Paul Pogba was well shackled by the home side's disciplined midfield, although Zlatan Ibrahimovic went close only to be flagged offside after backheeling into the side netting and David Meyler was fortunate not to be punished after raising an elbow to deflect a shot in the Hull box before Rashford's late intervention.

