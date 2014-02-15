LONDON England manager Roy Hodgson may display a calm and patient demeanour but he also has a nasty side, according to his assistant Ray Lewington.

Lewington worked under Hodgson at Fulham before following him to the international set-up when he took over from Fabio Capello in May 2012.

"What you see is what you get with Roy but people will be surprised to hear he has a nasty side too," Lewington told the Crystal Palace website (www.cpfc.co.uk) on Saturday.

"You ask some members of the Fulham squad. They know about it. It wasn't a forced anger. When he was angry he was genuinely angry and the players knew about it."

Several England footballers have spoken about the enjoyment they get from playing under Hodgson but former Palace caretaker manager Lewington said he could be a demanding manager if he felt his high standards were not being met.

"He can be difficult to work for sometimes because he demands that everyone does their best," explained the former Chelsea and Fulham midfielder.

"He has high standards. He is a very articulate, charming man. He does the job as he sees it and everyone has to get to that degree of excellence.

"If you don't, he tells you. He is what you see but he has also got that other side you don't see."

Hodgson and Lewington will be in charge of England at the World Cup in Brazil in June.

They have been drawn alongside Italy, Uruguay and Costa Rica in Group D.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward; editing by Tony Jimenez)