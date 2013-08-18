Crystal Palace's manager Ian Holloway celebrates defeating Watford in their Championship play-off final football match at Wembley Stadium in London May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Crystal Palace manager Ian Holloway said the refereeing had left a bitter taste after his promoted side went down 1-0 at home to a Tottenham Hotspur penalty in their opening Premier League match on Sunday.

Holloway claimed Spurs would feel the same sense of injustice when they faced the biggest sides in the league such as champions Manchester United.

He said referee Mark Clattenburg should have awarded Palace a penalty in the action at the Spurs end that directly preceded the spot kick awarded to the visitors when Aaron Lennon's cross hit defender Dean Moxey's arm and went out of play.

Spain striker Roberto Soldado converted the penalty on his English debut.

"It's going to be a long, hard season for me with these people (referees). I had this with (former team) Blackpool. Certain clubs get fouls and others don't," Holloway said.

"I've got to learn what a foul is because I thought (Tottenham's Nacer) Chadli deliberately body-checked (Stephen) Dobbie, smashed him down, and ran off with the ball.

"If the referee didn't see that, the assistant should have. You have to ask if he's good enough if he didn't see that. I don't see how he can miss it," Holloway told reporters.

"A minute and a half later, we're arguing over whether (Moxey's) was deliberate handball.

"I don't understand how it was a penalty, or how Moxey could have got out of the way of it.

"Do I think I would have got that at Tottenham? No I don't. Tottenham will feel decisions like that if they play Man United.

"I just want a bit of fairness. I want a foul like anyone else would have got one. I've got a horrible taste in my mouth after that."

(Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Brian Homewood)