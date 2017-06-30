LONDON Huddersfield Town have signed Danish goalkeeper Jonas Lossl on a season-long loan from Bundesliga club Mainz 05, the newly promoted Premier League side said on Friday.

Huddersfield have an option to sign 28-year-old Lossl permanently at the end of the loan deal.

The Dane has one full cap and 250 top flight club appearances in Denmark, France and Germany, as well as European and international experience.

"As everyone knows, we were very successful with our loans last season and now we have had the chance to bring another high-quality player to the club in this way," Town head coach David Wagner told the club website.

“Jonas has all the skills that you want from a modern goalkeeper; he is a good shot-stopper, he is a real presence and he is good with the ball at his feet too.

