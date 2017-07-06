FILE PHOTO: Britain Soccer Football - Huddersfield Town v Fulham - Sky Bet Championship - The John Smith's Stadium - 22/4/17 Fulham’s Scott Malone celebrates at the final whistle Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Huddersfield Town have signed their ninth player in the current transfer window with defender Scott Malone joining the Premier League side from Championship team Fulham on a three-year deal, the West Yorkshire club announced.

The 26-year-old played in 42 matches last season in his first and only season at Fulham with his impressive performances earning him a spot in the Championship Team of the Year.

Fulham finished sixth in the league and reached the play-off semi-finals, where they lost to Reading.

"Scott is a good physical presence and is a very capable defender, plus he adds a lot going forward," Huddersfield manager David Wagner told the club website (www.htafc.com).

"He shows good football intelligence to time his forward runs and can setup goals for teammates and scoring them himself."

Malone is the club's fifth recruit since Tuesday after the signings of forward Steve Mounie and midfielders Tom Ince, Danny Williams and Kasey Palmer.

