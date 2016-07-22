Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
LONDON Hull City, who will return to the Premier League next season, have confirmed that manager Steve Bruce has left the club.
"Following four incredible seasons with the Tigers including two promotions and our first ever FA Cup final, we can confirm that manager Steve Bruce has left the club by mutual consent," City said in a statement on Friday.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.