Konta through to semi-finals in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM Top seed Johanna Konta overcame a second-set wobble against Australia's Ashleigh Barty to claim a 6-3 7-5 victory and reach the semi-finals of the Nottingham Open on Friday.
Burnley earned only their second point of the season away from home, ending up with 10 men but securing a 1-1 draw that checked Hull City's resurgence under new Portuguese boss Marco Silva.
Hull remained in the bottom three of the Premier League after four dramatic second-half minutes which saw Burnley's Michael Keane effectively hand a goal to the visitors before scoring the equaliser.
Keane was guilty of a careless handball that allowed Tom Huddlestone to put Hull ahead from the spot but he then displayed good skill to control Robbie Brady's corner on his chest before hammering home the equaliser.
A wholly forgettable first half had been enlivened momentarily five minutes before the break when Burnley's Ben Mee saw his goal-bound header juggled by Eldin Jakupovic on to the crossbar.
Yet despite having more of the play, Hull, who have now lost only one of their last 11 home matches in all competitions, were left frustrated and still in the relegation zone as the visitors hung on for a point after Ashley Barnes was sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow-card foul.
It was a first point on the road for Sean Dyche's Clarets since a draw at Manchester United in October.
(Reporting by Ian Chadband,; Editing by Neville Dalton)
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
AUCKLAND A sweeping 95-metre counter-attack try for Beauden Barrett broke the shackles as New Zealand romped to a 12-try, 78-0 victory against Samoa at Eden Park on Friday, sending a message to the British and Irish Lions of what to expect in eight days' time.