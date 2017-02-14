Britain Soccer Football - Manchester United v Hull City - Premier League - Old Trafford - 1/2/17 Hull City's Lazar Markovic looks dejected after hitting the post Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

LONDON Relegation-threatened Hull City have been charged with failing to control their players in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Arsenal, the FA said on Tuesday.

The hosts were leading 1-0 when their full-back Kieran Gibbs appeared fortunate not to be sent off by referee Mark Clattenburg for a last-man foul on Hull winger Lazar Markovic 10 minutes into the second half which angered Hull.

"It is alleged that in or around the 55th minute of the game... the club failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion," English soccer's governing body said in a statement

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez had put the hosts ahead after 34 minutes when the ball inadvertently went into the net off the Chilean's hand after a goal-line save by keeper Eldin Jakupovic.

Sanchez added the second with a penalty in added time.

Hull have until Friday to respond to the charge.

