Midfielder Coutinho extends contract with Liverpool
Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
LONDON Norway defender Omar Elabdellaoui is rejoining his former club boss Marco Silva at Premier League strugglers Hull City on loan from Olympiakos Piraeus.
The Greek side, who were managed by Silva until June last year, confirmed the move on their website on Friday.
Hull, 18th in the Premier League and level on points with 17th-placed Crystal Palace, announced earlier that midfielder Jake Livermore was joining rivals West Bromwich Albion on a four and a half year deal.
Media reports put a 10 million-pound ($12.3 million) figure on that deal.
"It is never good when we lose an important player, but it was a good proposal for the player and the club," Silva told reporters.
"It is important to bring in funds, we have our budget and it is not the biggest budget to find solutions, but we will try. That is football and we have to try to find the best solutions," added the Portuguese, who took over at Hull on Jan 5.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
MELBOURNE There have been a few false dawns in Grigor Dimitrov's career so it was no surprise that he spent so much time talking about how this year was going to be different after reaching his first grand slam semi-final in three years on Wednesday.
LONDON Ross Brawn says Formula One's dream scenario would be for the performance gap to be narrowed to the point where smaller teams can hope to emulate the fairytale success of Premier League champions Leicester City.