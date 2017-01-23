Serena anoints Konta as future Melbourne Park champion
MELBOURNE It may be a measure of the greatness of Serena Williams that she can anoint a player a future grand slam champion after destroying her in straight sets.
Liverpool's Serbia winger Lazar Markovic has joined Hull City on loan for the rest of the season, the Yorkshire club said on their website on Monday.
Markovic has returned to the Premier League to help Hull in their relegation battle after a season-long loan at Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon was cut short by mutual agreement.
The 22-year-old, who has played 22 times for Serbia, has struggled to make an impact since moving to Liverpool from Benfica in a 20 million pounds deal in 2014.
Hull are second from bottom of the table with 16 points from 22 games, two points away from the safety zone.
Three-times Tour de France champion Chris Froome expects local favourite Richie Porte to push him all the way to the finish when the Briton kicks off his 2017 season at the UCI's World Tour event in Victoria on Sunday.
MELBOURNE Stan Wawrinka delights in the fact that his favourite nickname, 'Stanimal', was given to him by Roger Federer, who he also admits is simply the greatest player to have picked up a tennis racquet.