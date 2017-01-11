Ecclestone can still play a role in F1, says new boss
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
Newly-appointed Hull City manager Marco Silva believes he needs to add more players to the squad if the basement club are to survive the Premier League relegation battle.
Silva failed to name a full 18-member squad for Hull's 2-0 League Cup semi-final defeat in the first leg at Old Trafford on Tuesday after midfielder Jake Livermore missed the game due to illness.
The 39-year-old manager dismissed transfer reports linking top scorer Robert Snodgrass to West Ham United, insisting the club will only look to improve the squad in January.
"I don't know. I am in the game, I don't know about this (Snodgrass) offer. Of course, without doubt (we need Snodgrass to help us survive)," Silva, who replaced Mike Phelan last week, told Sky Sports.
"We'll see, at the moment they are important players, we need to improve our roster with quality players, not only one, not only two, we need some players to improve our roster."
The East Yorkshire club have managed 13 points in 20 games, having failed to registered a single league victory since early November.
The Portuguese manager will prepare the side for his league debut at home against ninth-placed Bournemouth on Saturday before visiting leaders Chelsea on Jan. 22.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria each scored twice as holders Paris Saint-Germain romped past Girondins de Bordeaux 4-1 on Tuesday to reach the final of the French League Cup.
LONDON Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.