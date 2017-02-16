Palmer must deliver, says Renault F1 boss
LONDON Renault have warned Jolyon Palmer that his Formula One place is not assured and he has to start scoring points after drawing a blank so far this season.
Hull City manager Marco Silva would like his team to be adventurous in attack but not at the expenses of the stability he has instilled in the squad since his arrival at the relegation-threatened Premier League club last month.
Silva's pragmatic approach has helped Hull, who are third-bottom in the table and a point adrift of safety after 25 games, draw at Manchester United, beat Liverpool and impress in defeat at Arsenal in recent weeks.
"Of course, I would like to see my team play more in attack. It is in these moments when you are under pressure that your attitude has got to be right," Silva told British media.
"In the future maybe our game plan will change. For sure, there will be times when we play different, but our organisation, attitude and focus must never change."
Games against relegation rivals Leicester City and Swansea City next month are looming large at Hull, who host Burnley on Feb. 25, as they look to climb out of the bottom three for the first time since September.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)
LONDON Renault have warned Jolyon Palmer that his Formula One place is not assured and he has to start scoring points after drawing a blank so far this season.
NEW DELHI Television advertising rates for Sunday's cricket final between India and Pakistan are 10 times the normal price, industry sources said, as millions of fans are expected to tune in for a clash that last time ranked among the six most-watched sporting events.
ERIN, Wisconsin American Rickie Fowler tamed Erin Hills to claim the first-round lead at the U.S. Open on Thursday, making the so-called toughest test in golf look easy with a record-equalling display while the big guns failed to fire.