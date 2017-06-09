Championship side Hull City said on Friday they have appointed Russian Leonid Slutsky as manager after the departure of Marco Silva following their relegation from the Premier League.

Slutsky led Russian side CSKA Moscow to three Russian league titles in 2009-16 and also became the head coach of the national team in 2015, leading them to the 2016 European Championships before stepping down last December.

"I am delighted to welcome Leonid as our new head coach. After a thorough recruitment process, Leonid's attention to detail, thoughts on playing style and his ambition made him the stand-out candidate," vice chairman Ehab Allam told the club's official website. (www.hullcitytigers.com)

"Leonid has enjoyed success at both club and international level and I am excited about his plans for guiding us back towards the Premier League."

Slutsky has received the support of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich throughout his transition to England as he becomes the first Russian to work with an English club.

"I already know that this is an important club with a big and loyal fan base. I've had a good feeling about it ever since meeting the Allam family and I can't wait to get started next week," Slutsky said on the club website.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)