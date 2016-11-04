Southampton manager Claude Puel believes Sunday's trip to a struggling Hull City will be a test of his side's mettle after their stunning Europa League win over Inter Milan on Thursday.

Southampton came from behind to beat the Italian side 2-1 and rise to second in their group, and Puel said his team would have to show the right attitude to go into the international break still in the top half of the Premier League table.

Southampton, who have injuries to several players, are ninth in the 20-team table while Hull are 18th.

"It's important to stay in the top half of the Premier League heading into the international break," the Frenchman told reporters on Friday.

"We will see if we have the ability, the capacity, to give a good answer against Hull City with a good attitude.

"We have to have the answers against Hull City. They have difficulties, but it's going to be a very tough game."

Striker Shane Long, midfielder Jake Hesketh, and defenders Cedric Soares, Jeremy Pied and Matt Targett all missed the match against Inter due to injury, and Puel said none of them would be available for the weekend.

"I don't think we will see the squad change for this week, because all the injured players are still unavailable," he added.

"After the game last night, everyone was happy with the result. Now we have to stay calm and show good concentration."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)