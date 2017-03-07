Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.

Hull face an uphill task to preserve their top-flight status after a 3-1 defeat at Leicester last weekend, the loss leaving them five points adrift of safety.

However, with the East Yorkshire club yet to host fellow relegation candidates Swansea, Middlesbrough and Sunderland in the final stretch of the season, Maguire believes his side can collect the necessary points to survive the relegation scrap.

"It's in our hands and we've got to look to get the results needed to get to that 36 or 38-point target. That's what we've got to aim for," the 24-year-old told the club website. (www.hullcitytigers.com)

"We've still got to play most of the teams in and around the bottom of the table and we've got some good home games coming up. It's a good run of fixtures, but we know we've got to perform better than we did against Leicester.

"If we can do that and find that consistency again, then we're confident that we'll pick up the points that we need."

Hull, who have just 21 points from 27 games, host 16th-placed Swansea City at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday.

