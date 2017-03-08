Hazard plays down transfer rumours by praising Chelsea 'family'
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to relegation rivals Hull City with a hamstring injury which scans have revealed is not as bad as first feared.
The 28-year-old full back, who sustained the injury in the dying moments of last weekend's 3-2 home victory over Burnley, has been a mainstay in Paul Clement's side, featuring in all eight games since the manager took charge in January.
"Scans have confirmed the injury is not as serious as first thought..." the Welsh club said on their official website (www.swanseacity.net).
"The right back will sit out Saturday's trip to Hull City but is then due to be back on the training pitch in readiness for the following match at Bournemouth."
However, two players in contention for the Hull game are South Korea midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng, back in full training after a knee injury, and Ecuador winger Jefferson Montero, who has been recovering from a hamstring problem.
Swansea are 16th in the 20-team table with 27 points, six ahead of second-bottom Hull with 11 games remaining.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.
LONDON Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.