Newcastle United's Hatem Ben Arfa celebrates scoring against Fulham during their English Premier League soccer match at St James' Stadium in Newcastle, northern England, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Hull City signed France midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa on a season-long loan deal from Premier League rivals Newcastle United as the transfer window closed on Monday.

The 27-year-old had been exiled to the reserves at Newcastle after being criticised for a lack of professionalism by coach Alan Pardew.

"Hatem is a superb addition to the squad, and brings a lot of attacking flare," Hull manager Steve Bruce said on the club's website (hullcitytigers.com).

"We look forward to welcoming him to the Club."

Ben Arfa, capped 13 times for France, scored 14 goals in 86 appearances for Newcastle after moving from Marseille in 2011.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)