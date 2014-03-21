Hull City's George Boyd celebrates scoring against Fulham during their English Premier League soccer match at The KC Stadium in Hull, northern England, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Hull City manager Steve Bruce launched a staunch defence of George Boyd on Friday, saying the FA had tried the winger in a "kangaroo court" after he was given a three-match ban for spitting at Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart.

The 28-year-old Boyd, who had his appeal against the ban rejected by an independent disciplinary panel, vehemently denied the accusations and Bruce has called for changes to the FA's procedure.

"It's like a kangaroo court - we don't know who sits on it or who is accountable for it," Bruce told a news conference on Friday.

"The problem is we can't go down and see anyone, we can't be represented on this commission and we don't know who sat on it.

"For me we don't get a fair hearing because George Boyd would never spit at anybody, but that's what he has been found guilty of and we are aggrieved over it.

"We're totally disappointed and the whole system needs looking at."

Scottish international Boyd will miss Hull's games against West Bromwich Albion, West Ham United and Stoke City.

(Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)